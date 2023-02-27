OLYMPIA — A bill that would allow speed cameras in work zones on state Highways moved forward in the state Legislature last week, passing the state Senate by an overwhelming majority.
Senate Bill 5272 passed the Senate by a 47-2 vote. The bill now heads to the House Transportation committee.
“Folks working on our state highways deserve to do so with the peace of mind that they will end their shift by going home to their families and loved ones,” said Sen. Marko Liias, D-Everett and the bill’s sponsor. “These workers are acting every day to ensure our highways are safe for commuters, and we have a duty to keep them safe as well.”
Under the proposal, the Washington State Patrol would be responsible for all speed violations caught on the automated cameras. The Washington State Department of Transportation would have until July of 2024 to adopt rules addressing the camera system. Drivers caught on camera speeding in work zones would only be issued tickets if they were speeding while workers are present.
“In recent years, we’ve seen too many injuries and even fatalities in our highway work zones,” said Sen. Curtis King, R-Yakima and ranking Republican on the Senate Transportation committee. “Speeding and distracted driving are the main causes of these tragic events. Placing speed cameras in our work zones can be an effective way to deter drivers from causing a serious accident.”
Any revenue generated from speed camera tickets would go to the state highway safety fund.
According to the Washington State Traffic Safety Commission, 28 fatalities were reported in work zones over the last three years. In 2021, there were 1,232 work zone collisions.
Speed safety cameras are already in use in the state in school zones, railroad crossings and other areas.