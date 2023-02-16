OLYMPIA - A proposed bill that would bar motorists from turning right at red lights in certain places in Washington state is gaining buzz.
House Bill 1582 would prevent drivers from turning right at circular red traffic signals or red arrows from a one-way or two-way street into a two-way street or into a one-way street carrying traffic in the direction of the right turn at any such intersection within 1,000 feet of the following facilities: a elementary or secondary school, child care center, public park or playground, recreation center or facility, library, public transit center, hospital, senior center, and any other facility with high levels of pedestrian traffic as determined by the appropriate local jurisdiction or the department of transportation.
If passed, the new law would require the state's Department of Transportation to erect signage at each affected controlled intersection.
Washington State legalized right turns at red lights in 1959.