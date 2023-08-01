OLYMPIA — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) today announced the launch of the state's new Hit-and-Run Alert system, designed to improve the tracking and recovery of vehicles involved in serious hit-and-run collisions.
The system will become operational from Tuesday, August 1, 2023.
Earlier this year, the Washington State Legislature authorized the creation of the Hit and Run Alert system, marking an era of increased cooperation among state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies, as well as the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
The introduction of the alert system comes after the state recorded more than 300 hit-and-run collisions last year, resulting in serious injury or death.
According to WSP Chief John R. Batiste, many of these incidents had readily available information on the fleeing vehicles, which, if effectively shared, could have potentially led to the apprehension of the suspect drivers.
Under the new system, a Hit-and-Run Alert will be activated based on a set of strict criteria, including a hit-and-run collision resulting in serious injury or death, the availability of descriptive information to aid in locating the suspect vehicle, and an ongoing investigation by a law enforcement agency.
Alerts will be issued to the media and individuals who sign up to receive them electronically. The alerts will also be posted on social media by local law enforcement public information officers.
If sufficient identifying information about the fleeing vehicle is available, the WSDOT will leverage its electronic highway Variable Message Signs and Highway Advisory Radio systems to notify the traveling public and aid in locating the vehicle.
Chief Batiste highlighted the role of the public in this initiative, urging individuals who spot vehicles fitting the alert descriptions to contact 911 immediately. However, he emphasized that civilians should not engage with suspect vehicles or drivers.
"Do not engage with the vehicle or driver under any circumstances," said Batiste. "Let our troopers and our fine local law enforcement officers do their jobs in safely and professionally contacting suspect vehicles. Let's all do our part to keep the roadways and one another safer."
This innovative approach is seen as a crucial tool in combating hit-and-run incidents, further highlighting Washington's commitment to promoting road safety and justice for victims of these often devastating crimes.