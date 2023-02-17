OLYMPIA — A police vehicle pursuit bill has passed out of a House committee but with amendments that do not restore the “reasonable suspicion” standard that was in place before the law was changed in 2021.
The House Community Safety, Justice, and Reentry Committee approved the amended version of the bill on Thursday.
The original bill would have restored law enforcement’s ability to pursue suspects based on “reasonable suspicion.” Under the bill passed out of the committee, an officer cannot engage in a pursuit unless they have reasonable suspicion of six particular crimes — either a violent offense, a sex offense, vehicular assault, escape, assault in the first, second, third or fourth degree that involves domestic violence, or DUI.
If approved by the state Legislature, the law would expire on July 1, 2025, meaning it would revert back to the 2021 law.
A separate police pursuit bill also passed the committee to further study police pursuits.