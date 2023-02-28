OLYMPIA — Right turns on red lights will continue in Washington, for at least another year, as a bill that would have restricted those turns has died in the state House.
House Bill 1582 never got a vote in the House Transportation committee. The cutoff for policy bills to make it out of the committee was Friday.
The bill would have prevented drivers from turning right at red lights from a one-way or two-way street into a two-way street or into a one-way street within 1,000 feet of an elementary or secondary school, child care center, public park or playground, recreation center, library, public transit center, hospital, senior center and any other facility with high levels of pedestrian traffic.
Washington was the first state to allow right turns on red lights, making it legal back in 1959.