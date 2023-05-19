QUINCY - An unscientific poll by Source ONE News indicated that Washington isn't capable of electing a Republican governor.
Nearly 200 people participated in our poll that asked "Do you think the race for Washington's governor can be won by a Republican?" Out of the 196 people who partook, 103 (53%) voted 'no' to the question the poll posed and 93 (47%) chose 'yes.'
"Yes, if there's no voter fraud, but that's unlikely," said Lisa Avila in reference to our poll.
"Never cause whoever King County vote that’s who we get and they are all liberals," Javier Acosta wrote in response to our poll question.
Washington's last Republican governor was John Spellman who served as governor from 1981 to 1985. Since then, Washington has elected the Democratic party to the governor's office.
As tall as the odds may seem, Republican Daniel Evens was the only Washington governor other than Jay Inslee to be in the governor's office for three terms. Evans served from 1965 to 1977. From 1933 to 1993, Washington had a lengthy history of alternating between a Democrat and Republican per governor. Prior to 1933, Washington mostly elected Republicans as governor.