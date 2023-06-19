Washingtonians are literally paying top dollar for gasoline in America these days.
According to AAA, Washington has the highest fuel prices in the nation. As of this week, AAA's gas prices map clocked the Evergreen State in at $4.89 a gallon. California comes in second at $4.87.
Despite the sticker shock of having America's most expensive gas, Washington residents are still paying significantly less than what they were paying a year ago at this time when prices hovered at around the $5.50 mark.
The following are the average costs for a gallon of gasoline by county in the upper Columbia Basin and north central Washington:
Okanogan County: $4.97
Chelan County: $4.92
Douglas County: $4.78
Grant County: $4.94
Adams County: $4.81
The U.S. Energy Information Administration is expecting fuel price increases through the summer as demand for travel grows.