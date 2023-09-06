Washington state residents are once again facing an uptick in gas prices, albeit at a slower rate than what was observed earlier in the year. However, despite these increases, it is California that retains the crown for the highest gas prices nationwide, surpassing Washington by 19 cents this week.
The beginning of the year saw Washington's fuel prices standing at $3.84 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. According to AAA data, the average cost as of Monday has jumped to $5.09, showing a minor 1-cent increment from the previous week. Comparatively, California's prices have also surged to $5.32 per gallon this week, a 4-cent increase from the week prior. Meanwhile, the national average remains consistent at $3.81 per gallon.
Andrew Gross, a spokesperson for AAA, stated, “With visits to the pump rather flat and the price of oil hovering around the $80 per barrel mark, the national average for a gallon of gas will likely stay where it is through this holiday weekend." Gross also highlighted potential impacts from Hurricane Idalia, which could cause regional price surges due to infrastructural damages and power outages. However, he was optimistic, adding, "as in past years, these things are usually fixed in a few weeks."
In comparison to the national average, Washington’s $5.09 per gallon stands a staggering $1.28 higher. It is also substantially above the national floor, with Washington prices being $1.80 higher than Mississippi's, which boasts the lowest fuel cost in the nation at $3.29 per gallon.
Washington's approach to climate change has also become a topic of discussion in light of rising gas prices. The state has conducted three quarterly auctions and an additional special auction on Aug. 9, generating over $919 million. However, the results of the most recent auction held on Aug. 30 are pending.
Critics argue that Washington's carbon tax is a significant factor behind the high gas prices. Yet, Gov. Jay Inslee's administration and the state Department of Ecology argue that the cap-and-trade system has only had a minimal effect on pump prices.