After grappling with adverse weather conditions in recent years, the apple harvest in Washington State is set for a significant rebound. The Washington State Tree Fruit Association (WSTFA) has projected a promising forecast for the 2023 apple crop.
"Every growing cycle is unique, but the past two years saw dramatic weather events that significantly impacted our yields," commented Tim Kovis, WSTFA Director of Communications and Events. These unpredictable conditions led to smaller-than-typical crops.
Fortunately, with milder weather during the spring and summer of this year, the WSTFA expects a robust recovery. The forecast suggests a notable 29% increase in the apple crop for 2023, amounting to more than 134 million standard forty-pound boxes of fresh apples. This is a marked rise from the 104.3 million boxes recorded last year.
In addition to the growth in overall apple production, consumers are in for a treat with an expanded range of apple varieties. "Two decades ago, Red Delicious dominated, constituting half of the state's apple crops. Fast forward to today, and it ranks as the fourth largest variety in Washington," Kovis remarked. Now leading the pack are Gala, Honeycrisp, and Granny Smith varieties. "The diversification ensures that apple enthusiasts have a rich selection to relish," added Kovis.
The optimistic forecast derives from a comprehensive survey of WSTFA members. The data focuses on the estimation of apples destined for the fresh market. However, it's essential to note that these numbers might witness some fluctuations. The apple harvest continues until November, and any drastic shifts in weather could potentially influence the final yield.
With the apple harvest season approaching, the industry and consumers alike are hopeful for a bountiful and diverse yield, restoring the apple's rightful place as a cornerstone of Washington State's agriculture.