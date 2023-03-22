Astronomers are anticipating a rare five-planet alignment that is predicted to happen on the evening of March 28, 2023. The planets that will align will be Jupiter, Mercury, Venus, Uranus, and Mars. The last time a planet alignment was witnesses from earth was 2022's four-planet lineup last spring, a type of spectacle that hadn't been seen in 40 years. Starwalk suggest you start your observations of the celestial display after sunset.
Jupiter and Mercury will be the brightest of the five planets near the horizon. They will be located in the constellation Pisces, separated by about a degree. Venus will shine bright, but higher in the sky with a magnitude of -4.0 in the constellation Aries. A strong binoculars will be required to see Uranus nearby, shining with a magnitude of 5.8 at a distance of about 2° from Venus. Mars (magnitude 0,9) will join the alignment higher in the sky, near the first quarter Moon in the constellation Gemini.
The alignment will be visible several days before and after March 28, which was chosen as the day the alignment was most likely visible.
Courtesy of Starwalk, here is when the next planetary alignments will occur this year:
- April 11: a small evening alignment of Mercury, Uranus, Venus, and Mars within a 35-degree sky sector.
- April 24: a small evening alignment of Mercury, Uranus, Venus, and Mars within a 40-degree sky sector.
- May 29: a small morning alignment of Uranus, Mercury, Jupiter, and Saturn within a 70-degree sky sector.
- June 17: a large morning alignment of Mercury, Uranus, Jupiter, Neptune, and Saturn within a 95-degree sky sector.
- July 26: a mini evening alignment of Mercury, Venus, and Mars within an 15-degree sky sector.
- August 24: at sunset, a mini alignment of setting Mercury and Mars and rising Saturn within a 175-degree sky sector; later at night, a small alignment of Uranus, Jupiter, Neptune, and Saturn within a 80-degree sky sector.
According to Starwalk, the most anticipated planetary alignments are set to happen in the distant future:
On September 8, 2040, five naked-eye planets (Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn) will be within a circle of 9 degrees in the sky. The crescent Moon will also be visible, positioned between Venus and Saturn. The best time for observations will be around 19:30 local time.
On March 15, 2080, six planets – Venus, Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, and Uranus – will be visible in the morning sky, all within an 82-degree sector. This alignment is especially remarkable because it will feature the “great conjunction” of Saturn and Jupiter, which will be only six arcminutes apart.
On May 19, 2161, all Solar System planets, including the Earth, will gather on one side of the Sun, within 69 degrees of each other. However, the planets will appear to be spread across 171 degrees in the Earth’s sky, observable just before dawn.
On November 7, 2176, all Solar System planets, including the Earth, will gather on one side of the Sun, within 78 degrees of each other. From the Earth’s vantage point, the planets will be spread across the sky, within 162 degrees of each other.
On May 6, 2492, all Solar System planets, including the Earth, will gather on one side of the Sun, within 90 degrees of each other. In the Earth’s sky, the planets will be aligned within 162 degrees of each other.