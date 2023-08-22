MOSES LAKE - Eye witnesses say a vehicle ravaged a building in Moses Lake over the weekend when it completely drove through it.
A tow truck driver who was summoned to the scene reported on social media that it happened at a building across from the Airway Deli Mart & Gas Station at SR 17 and Airway Drive.
The tow truck driver says he was told by law enforcement that the driver of the vehicle was sober, but fell asleep and accidentally hit the gas, sending the vehicle through what appeared to be a shop/storage building with a car lift.
The car lift and all the contents inside, including a motorcycle, were 'bulldozed' by the vehicle as it drove through the entirety of the structure.
It's unknown if the driver was hurt.
Information about the exact time of the crash is unknown as details are preliminary at this point. We'll have more information as it becomes available.