GEORGE - Security and law enforcement at the Gorge Amphitheatre over the weekend had their hands full at one point when a large crowd became 'unruly.'
Grant County Sheriff's deputies say a crowd of Watershed Music Festival attendees in the General Admission Campground became aggressive and knocked over several port-a-potties.
A witness reported that that volatile crowd involved several hundred people inflicted other damage and were throwing objects at security guards.
Deputies say no arrests were made, but they did get the so-called 'mob' to disperse.
A witness says there were too many people to pinpoint who was responsible for the vandalism.