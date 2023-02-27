SNOQUALMIE - A snowboarder's harrowing experience on Snoqualmie Pass last Friday rendered him injured to the point where he needed a helicopter to rescue him off the mountain.
Authorities say Andrew Eckles was snowboarding in the Cache Couloir area when he fell 100 ft.
King County Sheriff's officials say the fall resulted in injuries that reportedly included a broken hip.
Eckles' friend was able to get to a part of the ridge where he had cell service & call 911. The rescue itself happened between Alpental and Snow Lake; it involved the King County Ski Patrol Rescue Team, Seattle Mountain Rescue and a King County Sheriff's helicopter. Deputies performed a hoist operation in order to lift Eckles into the aircraft. Paramedics stabilized Eckles and he was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.
As of Monday, Eckles is listed in satisfactory condition.