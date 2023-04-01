OTHELLO - An Othello man is behind bars after his brazen attempt to bolt from deputies Friday night.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says it was pursuing 35-year-old Andres Garza of Othello who was wanted for suspicion of first-degree burglary.
Deputies say they were pursuing Garza down Main Street of Othello when one of the deputies used a PIT maneuver to spin Garza's car around, stopping him and ultimately blocked him in.
Garza got out of his car and ran with deputies a few steps behind.
A taser was deployed and Garza fell to the ground where he was arrested.
Garza was arrested for suspicion of Robbery in the 1st Degree, Unlawful Possession of Firearms, Theft of Motor Vehicle, Weapons apparently capable of producing bodily harm, Resisting Arrest, Attempting to Elude Police Vehicle, Driving while License Suspended in the 2nd Degree and (3) three outstanding misdemeanor county warrants.
The incident Garza was wanted for occurred on March 9, 2023 when he allegedly brandished a firearm at a victim whom he stole a vehicle from. The vehicle was recovered by law enforcement two days later. Since that time, Andres had managed to evade law enforcement once on foot and once in a vehicle.