OMAK - A high-speed chase ensued in Okanogan County after a suspect rammed a patrol vehicle before leading deputies on a pursuit across multiple locations.
On Wednesday, at around 5:52 pm, Okanogan County Communications alerted deputies about a white Kia passenger vehicle stationed at the intersection of Pine and South 2nd Ave. Upon arrival, deputies identified the vehicle as stolen from Bridgeport. As they were exiting their patrol car, the suspect driver, noticing the law enforcement presence, promptly put the car in reverse, deliberately ramming into the deputies’ vehicle.
The suspect sped away from the scene, zigzagging north into East Omak, driving south via Hwy 97 & Old Hwy 97, moving on to Bridgeport, and finally ending up in Brewster. Here, the car met its eventual fate, becoming immobilized on the railroad tracks.
The ensuing manhunt ended with the arrest of the driver, a 14-year-old male, who is believed to have an outstanding warrant from Spokane for Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. Tt was also discovered that the offender and an accomplice had also stolen another vehicle, a Silver 2017 Kia Sportage with the license plate BOK1733, from Okanogan. This vehicle remains unaccounted for, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Okanogan County Central Dispatch.
The teenage suspect was booked into Okanogan County Juvenile Detention, facing several felony charges. These charges include Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Felony Eluding, and First-Degree Assault using a vehicle as a weapon.
Thankfully, there were no reported injuries among the deputies or other law enforcement officers during this incident, though one patrol vehicle did sustain damage to its front fender.