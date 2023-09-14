LEAVENWORTH - A series of vehicle prowls in the Chelan County region beginning on June 27, 2023, has culminated in the arrest of two individuals suspected of multiple thefts and related crimes across several counties.
On the mentioned date, deputies were dispatched to the Chatter Creek trail head vicinity outside of Leavenworth after receiving reports of a vehicle break-in. The victim discovered her passenger side window smashed, and her wallet among other valuables missing. In a subsequent development, the victim’s debit card was fraudulently used at a local Leavenworth business. Acting on this lead, deputies secured a description of the vehicle of the individual who had made the unauthorized transaction.
Approximately a month later, on August 5, the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office Forest Service Deputy was alerted about more vehicle prowls along the Highway 20 corridor on National Parks Service land situated in northwest Chelan County. Linking the cases together, the deputy identified a vehicle seen in the vicinity of these prowls as the same one involved in the earlier Chatter Creek incident. Crucially, this time they obtained the vehicle's license plate number.
The trail then led to the discovery that the registered owner of the suspicious vehicle was involved in selling items believed to be stolen from these incidents. The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office detective unit took over the case and subsequently identified the individuals appearing on surveillance footage as Sierra L. Cotter and Brandon R. Sutherland, both hailing from Everett.
Cotter was arrested in King County and has since been incarcerated at the Chelan County Regional Justice Center, facing charges of Possession of Stolen Property, Identity Theft, and Forgery. Furthermore, a search warrant was executed for two storage units in Everett associated with the duo, Sutherland and Cotter.
With the collaboration between the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office detectives and the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, the search in Everett bore fruit. As a direct result of this extensive investigation, cases spanning across 2 from Chelan County, 2 from National Parks, and 10 from Snohomish County were conclusively solved. Additional charges in Snohomish County may be looming for the suspects.