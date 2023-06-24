CLE ELUM – One person is dead after colliding with a tree 20 miles east of Cle Elum on US 97 early Saturday.
Shortly after 1:30 a.m., 57-year-old Page Colleen of Ocean Shores was traveling north when her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
Colleen died at the scene.
The cause of the crash was ‘wheels off the roadway,’ according to Washington State Patrol.
It unknown if drugs and/or alcohol were factors in the crash.
State Patrol confirmed that Colleen was not buckled up at the time of the wreck.