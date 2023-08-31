EPHRATA — Beginning Sept. 12 through December, wood power poles across George, Soap Lake, and Moses Lake will undergo comprehensive inspections, orchestrated by Alamon, a contractor for Grant Public Utility District (PUD).
This extensive inspection is crucial for pinpointing any potential damage, specifically looking for signs of wood rot at the base of the poles. A significant part of this procedure necessitates the contractor to access the poles and excavate around their bases. It's noteworthy that some of these poles are situated on private properties.
To ensure clear identification and maintain trust among residents, all the contractors on duty will be outfitted in high-visibility vests, clearly marking them as representatives of Grant PUD. Furthermore, all vehicles associated with the project will prominently display Grant PUD contractor placards. All Alamon employees, while on duty, will carry photo IDs to verify their association with the inspection project, a Grant PUD spokesperson mentioned.
The central purpose behind these assessments is to detect and categorize weak or compromised poles. Addressing these issues preemptively allows for their replacement before any potential failure, which can prove catastrophic in terms of power distribution. By doing so, Grant PUD aims to diminish the occurrence of power outages.
Residents of George, Soap Lake, and Moses Lake are encouraged to be aware of the ongoing inspections and to cooperate with Alamon personnel as they work diligently to enhance the reliability of the region's power infrastructure.