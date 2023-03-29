WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded grants to organizations in Chelan, Douglas and Kittitas counties for projects designed to spur growth for small farms and rural businesses.
A total of $490,000 in grants have been awarded in Washington through the Rural Business Development grant program. The grants help businesses in rural areas that have fewer than 50 employees and less than $1 million in gross revenues.
“These grants will help grow our agricultural businesses and communities in the State of Washington by investing in the next generation of farmers and helping rural communities attract more visitors,” said U.S. Sen. Maria Cantrell. “Whether it’s promoting the wine industry at Lake Chelan, growing butcher apprenticeship programs in rural Puget Sound communities, or creating more kitchens for food entrepreneurs in Spokane, we need to continue to help local communities thrive.”
The USDA grants in Chelan, Douglas and Kittitas counties:
- City of Bridgeport: $50,000 to develop an ADA crosswalk and sidewalk connecting downtown businesses to a parking lot expansion, and $25,000 to fund the replacement of two welcome sings that were burned in a 2020 fire.
- Ellensburg Business Development Authority: $25,000 to create an inventory of local land and buildings that are available for use by businesses looking to relocate.
- Lake Chelan Grape Growers Association: $47,500 to support marketing efforts to bring wine tourists to Chelan County.