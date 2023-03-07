OTHELLO - An elusive fugitive with a prolific criminal history was taken into custody in Othello Tuesday evening.
Othello Police were assisted by the U.S. Marshals in bringing in 34-year-old Nicholas Romero Rivera at around 6:16 p.m. at the Lions Park Apartments.
Police officials say law enforcement decided to move in on Romero Rivera after receiving tips from confidential sources that he wanted to wage violence against police. Romero Rivera had outstanding felony warrants for felony eluding and a Department of Corrections warrant.
Authorities say guns were drawn due to Romero Rivera's dangerous demeanor. Police say it took 30 to 40 minutes before their fugitive came out of the apartment; they believed he lived with a woman whom he has a child with.
Romero Rivera surrendered and was taken into custody.
Romero Rivera was convicted in a chase that ended with him crashing near Moses Lake in late 2017, was believed to be one of two gunmen who threatened a woman in Othello in October 2022 and was suspected of booby-trapping a vehicle with a derogatory message for law enforcement in Adams County in November 2022.