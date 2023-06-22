Washington state's apple industry received a much-needed boost today as the Office of the United States Trade Representative announced a breakthrough agreement with India to remove Section 232 tariffs on US apple exports. The move comes as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the United States, signaling a positive development in trade relations between the two nations.
The retaliatory tariffs were initially imposed by the Indian government in response to the US imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from India under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act back in 2018. These tariffs resulted in a 20% tax increase on US apples, causing significant losses for the tree fruit industry, particularly in Washington state.
On average, 30% of the apples, cherries, and pears produced in the Pacific Northwest are exported, with India being Washington State's second-largest export market prior to the implementation of retaliatory tariffs. In 2018, Washington was exporting approximately $120 million worth of apples to India. However, the tariffs led to a steep decline in exports, with Washington farmers barely managing to export $3 million worth of apples in 2022.
The removal of the Section 232 tariffs has been met with relief and gratitude by Washington state's apple growers, who have been struggling to maintain their market shares in India. Representative Schrier expressed her appreciation to Ambassador Katherine Tai and the United States Trade Representative's office for their efforts in securing this agreement. She highlighted the significant impact the tariffs had on local orchardists, stating that they were on the verge of losing their family farms.
U.S. Congresswoman Suzan DelBene also praised the resolution, emphasizing the importance of the Indian market for Washington's apple growers. The retaliatory tariffs had severely restricted US apple sales in India, affecting over 68,000 jobs in the state. DelBene commended Ambassador Tai and the Biden administration for their leadership in resolving the issue and securing a positive outcome for Washington's agricultural community.
U.S. Representative Rick Larsen echoed the sentiment, applauding the efforts of Congresswoman Kim Schrier and U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell in advocating for the farmers and growers in the Pacific Northwest. He emphasized the positive impact the agreement would have on job creation and the growth of the regional agricultural economy.
The removal of the Section 232 tariffs on US apple exports to India is expected to revitalize Washington state's apple industry and provide a much-needed boost to local growers. With this barrier lifted, the apple growers are optimistic about reclaiming their position in the Indian market and restoring their export volumes to previous levels.