WENATCHEE - The eagerly anticipated US 2/97 and Easy Street roundabout in north Wenatchee is nearing completion and is set to open this weekend. The multi-lane roundabout replaces the previous signalized intersection, offering improved safety and efficiency for drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists.
Scheduled to open on either Saturday, July 1 or Sunday, July 2, the roundabout's opening will eliminate the detour and allow for the reopening of the northbound SR 285 ramp, alleviating traffic congestion in the area.
In addition to the roundabout itself, the project includes an extension of access to the Apple Capital Loop multimodal trail and the incorporation of transit pullouts. These enhancements aim to improve connectivity, promote active transportation, and facilitate smoother transitions for public transportation.
Although the roundabout will soon open to traffic, work will continue at the intersection with intermittent lane closures and flagging in the coming weeks. The final step of permanent striping will take place after the asphalt and concrete have properly cured. Two or three overnight closures, utilizing the same detour, will be implemented for the striping work, which is expected to occur in late July.
The multi-lane configuration will improve traffic flow and accommodate a higher volume of vehicles, while designated crossings and improved visibility will benefit pedestrians and cyclists.