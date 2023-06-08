Only 3% of registered vehicles in Washington state are motorcycles, so why were 18% of victims who died in crashes motorcycle riders in 2022?
It's a concerning statistic that's prompted a safety emphasis patrol along the I-90 corridor in Grant, Kittitas, Adams, Lincoln and Spokane counties this month.
From June 23 - June 25, Washington State Patrol will work with other law enforcement agencies in focusing on illegal behaviors by drivers and other vehicle drivers who commit traffic safety violations.
"The increasing number of motorcycle rider deaths is very concerning and we know that we can all work to prevent these deaths,” said Shelly Baldwin, Director of the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. "Drivers can watch out for motorcyclists. Riders can improve their skills through training. All of us can respect speed limits and ride and drive sober."
Motorcycle fatalities increased 43% year-over-year from 2021 to 2022 with 132 rider fatalities, according to Washington State Patrol. Authorities say its likely the most in state history in a single year.
The emphasis patrols are part of the state's Target Zero Program. Grant County Health District is the new Region 15 lead agency for the Target Zero Manager Network that includes Grant, Adams, Lincoln, and Ferry counties.