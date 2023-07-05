8:00 P.M. UPDATE -- State Troopers have identified those involved in Wednesday's glancing head-on crash near Rock Island. The driver of the vehicle with the blown tire is 46-year-old Jermine Allen of Cashmere. The car that was struck was driven by 20-year-old Alexander Cervantes of Morrow, Georgia and riding as passenger was 60-year-old Carmen Blanquetochoa of Quincy.
-------------------------------------------
ROCK ISLAND - Two people are hurt after they were involved in a glancing head-on crash near Rock Island Wednesday afternoon at around 3:30 p.m.
Washington State Troopers say a vehicle traveling westbound on SR 28 was four miles east of Rock Island when one of its rear tires blew, causing the vehicle to veer into oncoming traffic.
The vehicle collided with another motorist traveling in the opposite direction.
The victim vehicle and its passenger were taken to a hospital for treatment.
The causing driver was not hurt.
The eastbound lane was shutdown resulting in alternating traffic in both directions.