3:46 P.M. UPDATE -- SR17 closed at SR282 and Neppel Road
2:56 P.M. UPDATE -- Level 1 evacuations have been issued for homes west of Rocky Ford Creek due to a growing brush fire burning nearby. Grant County Sheriff's Officials say no homes are at an immediate risk. The fire has grown to 400 acres and the wind continues to push the fire eastward. The blaze is burning in heavy grass and sage.
----------------------------------------------------
EPHRATA - A large brush fire continues to char land and put up a lot of smoke south of Ephrata on Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported at around 1:30 p.m. in the Rocky Ford area about six miles south of Ephrata. Grant County Sheriff's officials say no structures are threatened at this time. We'll have more information as it becomes available.