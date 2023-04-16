EPHRATA — An 18-year-old Ephrata woman and a 23-year-old Spokane man were killed in Saturday morning’s collision near Ephrata.
Investigators say Cesar Torivio Balderas Jr, an 18-year-old Moses Lake man, was driving a 2002 Volkswagen Jetta west on Baird Springs Road Northwest, approaching a stop sign at Sagebrush Flats Road Northwest.
Torivio Balderas either ran the stop sign or failed to ensure the intersection was clear before going into the intersection where his car was T-boned by a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado, according to the sheriff’s office.
Both vehicles went off the road and down a short embankment. Each vehicle rolled twice, with the Silverado striking a utility pole, pulling wires down across the road.
Torivio Balderas sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee. Spokane resident Dejay E. Troupe, a passenger in the Jetta, was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and died at the scene. Ephrata resident Mya Kay Avila, also in the Jetta, also died at the scene. A third passenger, 24-year-old Ephrata resident Fernando Leonel Padilla, has life-threatening injuries and was flown to Providence-Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.
The two occupants in the Silverado, 49-year-old Chelan resident Ryan Reinhart and a 17-year-old girl, were both taken to Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata.
Investigators say evidence shows Torivio Balderas may have been driving impaired.
The sheriff’s office Motor Traffic Unit continues to investigate the wreck.