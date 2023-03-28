UPDATE (9 a.m.) — An about two-mile stretch of Chumstick Highway near Leavenworth reopened Wednesday morning after a shelter-in-place was issued Tuesday due to a barricaded suspect.
The shelter-in-place and road closure were lifted at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement closed the area Tuesday afternoon after a suspect, believed to be armed, barricaded themselves inside a home.
Negotiations with the suspect continued overnight. The Washington State Patrol and Benton County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the negotiations.
The sheriff’s office has not released any information on how the standoff was resolves. More information is expected to be released on Wednesday.
LEAVENWORTH — A shelter-in-place has been issued for an area of the Chumstick Highway near Leavenworth due to an armed person barricaded inside a home.
The shelter-in-place is in effect between Merry Canyon and milepost 11 along Chumstick Highway, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone who lives in the area is asked to stay indoors.
The Chumstick Highway is closed from milepost 9 to milepost 11 and access to Merry Canyon is closed due to police activity.