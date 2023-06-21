WENATCHEE - The Chelan County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue, along with the Chelan County Volunteer Search and Rescue, have joined forces with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office in a concerted effort to locate a missing individual.
Jesse Robert Cardenas, a 25-year-old autistic man from Rock Island, has been reported missing from his residence in the 300 block of Hammond Lane.
Jesse was last seen on Tuesday morning departing from his home on a bicycle, heading in an unknown direction. Concerns for his well-being grew when it was discovered that he had left behind his cell phone and keys. Local authorities have since initiated an extensive search operation to locate the young man and ensure his safe return.
Described as a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes, Jesse stands at approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. At the time of his disappearance, he was wearing either a tank top or a blue plaid shirt.
In collaboration with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Chelan County's search and rescue teams have been utilizing all available resources to locate Jesse. All-terrain vehicles (ATVs) have been deployed to search the loop trail, while personal watercrafts (PWCs) have scoured the water line in an attempt to cover all possible areas of interest.
The search effort has been underway since Jesse's disappearance was reported, with search and rescue personnel diligently combing through the surrounding regions in hopes of finding any signs or leads that may help locate him. The community's assistance is vital in this situation, and anyone with information regarding Jesse's whereabouts is urged to contact RiverCom at 509-663-9911.
Updates on the search for Jesse will be provided as soon as additional information becomes available.