UPDATE (2:15 p.m.) -- Grant County deputies have arrested Derek Hilderbrand after an arrest warrant was issued.
The warrant was issued Wednesday morning and Hilderbrand was taken into custody shortly after, according to the sheriff's office.
"Detectives and the Grant County Prosecutor's Office worked together to conduct a comprehensive and meticulously-detailed investigation that lasted nearly a year," the sheriff's office stated.
EPHRATA — A 46-year-old Quincy man is facing multiple charges of child rape involving two girls that were under the age of 10.
Derek M. Hilderbrand was charged this week with four counts of first-degree rape of a child and one count of first-degree child molestation. Hilderbrand is not in custody. An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday morning.
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Hilderbrand in March of 2022 after the two victims came forward with information to a school counselor. According to court records, Hilderbrand had moved in with the victim’s mother in 2014. Hilderbrand had reportedly lost his job and began drinking heavily while at home watching the girls, investigators stated.
The two victims told investigators Hilderbrand had raped them multiple times. Investigators allege the incidents occurred from the summer of 2014 until February of 2017.
In an interview with detectives, Hilderbrand denied the allegations. He allegedly told detectives it was possible he had been “blacked-out drunk” while watching the girls and agreed it was possible something happened with the girls while he was intoxicated, according to investigators.