WILSON CREEK - One person has serious injuries after they hit a farming trailer just east of Wilson Creek Tuesday afternoon.
Washington State Troopers say 31-year-old Tyson Hubbard of Quincy was traveling down Road W to SR 28 about six miles east of Wilson Creek when he failed to yield at the stop sign.
As Hubbard entered SR 28 from Road W, he got on the road in such a manner that he ended up t-boning the passing vehicle's farm equipment trailer.
Hubbard sustained a serious head injury and was life flighted to a Spokane hospital for treatment. No one else was hurt.
Hubbard was cited for second-degree negligent driving for failure to yield at the Road W/SR 28 stop sign.