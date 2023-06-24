6 P.M. UPDATE - A 63-year-old Moxee, Washington man was killed in a motorcycle crash near the Vantage Bridge close to George on Saturday. Richard Potts was traveling in the westbound lane of I-90 when he swerved to the left and crossed the left lane, striking the jersey barrier. It's not known if Potts was wearing a helmet. Drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.
GEORGE - Washington State Troopers say one person has been killed in a motorcycle crash on I-90 near George. Authorities say the wreck was reported at around 11:43 a.m. It happened in the westbound lanes of I-90 just east of the Vantage Bridge. The roadway is partially blocked as a result of the crash.