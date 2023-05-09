MOSES LAKE - Amid efforts to get dedicated graduation chairs for two Moses Lake students who died by suicide years ago, Source ONE News will pay tribute to the would-be graduates on June 2.
June 2 marks the day Moses Lake High School will hold its annual graduation ceremony.
In March 2023, Moses Lake High School junior Shyanne Otto started a petition calling for two reserved seats, each set aside for Valarie Jo Bashaw, a 13 year old girl who took her own life on June 17, 2018 because of online bullying and 14 year old Michael Zavala Vasquez who died a self-inflicted death on September 15, 2019.
Shyanne's family says there's been little movement from the school district on getting her a definitive answer on whether they plan to honor Shyanne's wishes.
Whether Shyanne's efforts are an exercise in futility or not, Source ONE News will pay homage to Valarie and Michael on the day of what would have been their graduation in the form of family-approved eulogies on the Source ONE News website and social media pages.
However, Valarie's mom did confirm that the Moses Lake School District will hold a moment of silence for students who have perished, but doesn't specifically address Valarie or Michael.
Shyanne Otto says the following statement was sent to her from Moses Lake High School Principal Sheila Kries regarding her request:
“Our plans for graduation are focused on preparing a wonderful celebration for our class of 2023 and allowing for appropriate recognition of class accomplishments and the conferring of graduation diplomas for all of our students.”
Otto told Source ONE News that the school district will not place chairs for Valarie and Michael.