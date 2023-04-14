QUINCY - A WSDOT traffic engineer is on their way to the construction site of a roundabout being built at White Trail Rd. and SR 28 after wait times as long as nearly two hours were reported Friday morning.
As early as 6:30 a.m., eastward traffic spanned from the construction site, a few miles west of Quincy, all the way to Crescent Bar.
Construction with single lane, alternating traffic commenced on Monday, April 10.
Source ONE News made WSDOT aware of the issues being reported and shortly before 10 a.m., a traffic engineer was summoned to the construction scene to remedy traffic problems.
After further investigation, it was discovered that a band of motorists didn't wait for the traffic signal that was alternating westbound and eastbound traffic, causing vehicles traveling in opposite directions to meet head to head in the work zone, resulting in gridlock. The traffic signal alternates traffic every two minutes and motorists should experience up to a 10 minute wait during peak traffic times. Flaggers and engineers were sent to the scene to free up the jam in the late morning.
An unofficial detour around the site consists of turning onto Road 10 at the rest stop, follow it to Road V and continue on Road V until Road 9 where you'll take a left onto, take a left onto Road S, which will lead you back to SR 28.
As for westward travelers, you can get around construction by taking Road S to Rd 9 and Rd 9 to Rd V which eventually turns into Rd. 10, which leads you back to SR 28.
WSDOT is encouraging motorists to reach out to it via its webpage on the construction project.
Construction of the roundabout will be under construction over the next 45 days with work on it wrapping up in June.