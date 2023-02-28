MOSES LAKE - Hogback Development out of Yakima is getting close to finishing its Moses Lake construction project that will lead to the opening of a Chipotle and MOD Pizza off SR 17 near the I-90 interchange.
Source ONE News sought and update from Hogback Development owner Chris Waddle on Tuesday. Waddle says the Chipotle restaurant will open by the end of April or early May. However, the MOD Pizza restaurant that will be situated in the three-space commercial building will open mid-summer, according to Waddle.
Waddle says the vacant space between the two restaurants is still available, but they are working with a third potential tenant who is interested.
Crews broke ground on commercial building in September 2022.
It's situated across the street from the Fairfield Inn & Suites, a hotel that was purchased by Hogback Development earlier this year.
Hogback Development constructed the Ephrata Starbucks that opened last year.