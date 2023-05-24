MOSES LAKE - More has been revealed about what prompted a SWAT team to arrive at a home on Loop Drive in Moses Lake on Monday.
More information released by police shows that threats with a firearm resulted in the arrest of 56-year-old Wayne Christensen. Christensen was charged with second-degree assault after riding up to the SWAT team on his bike, unaware of why officers were at the scene. Christensen was immediately arrested shortly before 9 p.m.
At about 8:20 p.m., authorities received a call about Christensen. The reporting party says a family member arrived at the home Christensen was living at to pick up his belongings when Christensen began accusing the victim of stealing. Christensen allegedly pushed the victim to the ground and the victim's son intervened. It was then that Christensen allegedly pulled a handgun and pointed at the victim. Christensen allegedly pistol whipped the victim by striking him in the back of the head with the gun.