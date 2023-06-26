10 P.M. UPDATE -- The second of the two fires sparked by lightning Monday evening was ignited on a slope near the Baird Springs railroad tunnel. The fire was contained to about ten acres.
QUINCY - As of 8:30 p.m., two wildland fires were burning in the Quincy area.
A small lightning storm sparked a blaze north of town at around 7:30 p.m. and another was ignited shortly after 8 p.m. Monday evening.
The fire north of the city was in the area of Ovren Road and Road 14 in the hills nearby. Initially structures were threatened, but quick response by fire crews contained the flames to 10 acres.
Another parcel of land caught fire near milepost 25 off SR 28 in the Trinidad/Crescent Bar area. The size of that fire is unknown and firefighters could not divulge if any structures were threatened.
We’ll have more info as it becomes available.