CLE ELUM - Washington State Troopers say an Issaquah man was killed in Thursday's motorcycle crash near Cle Elum on I-90. At around 5:14 p.m., 34-year-old Jeffrey Button was going west on I-90 when he changed lanes and struck a semi traveling in the same direction. It's unknown if Button went under the semi during the crash, but he was declared dead at the scene.
Update: Issaquah man died in fatal motorcycle crash with semi near Cle Elum
- Shawn Goggins
