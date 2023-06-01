MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake police say they've arrested a once intoxicated motorist who allegedly injured three people in a crash in downtown Moses Lake on Sunday.
At about 9:42 p.m., a statement written by Moses Lake police reports that a Jeep allegedly driven by 32-year-old Levi Godfrey of Selah struck a Nissan in the 200 block of West Broadway Avenue. After striking the vehicle, the Jeep collided with two buildings and fled the scene. The two buildings that were hit had West Broadway address numbers of 205 and 223.
However, the wanted driver happen to leave behind their front license plate at the site of the crash. A short time later, the driver of the Jeep was found in his vehicle during an overdose call.
Police arrested Godfrey for DUI and felony hit-and-run. The names of the crash victims has not been disclosed by police. The Nissan had three female occupants.