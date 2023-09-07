MOSES LAKE - State Troopers and Grant County Sheriff's officials say a motorist's attempt to flee from a hit-and-run crash ended in arrest on Saturday near Moses Lake.
Authorities say 57-year-old Russell Fenwick of Fremont, Ohio was traveling along I-90 several miles west of Moses Lake when he collided with another vehicle carrying three occupants.
The trio sustained minor injuries and Fenwick was apparently well enough to dash into a nearby cornfield on foot, supposedly hoping he could get away.
Law enforcement were able to follow a trail of cash and receipts that led them to the vicinity of where Fenwick was in the ensuing moments of the wreck.
After several hours of searching, Fenwick was found hiding in a cornfield near Road W Southeast and South Frontage Road.
Further investigation found opened beer containers in the center console of his vehicle.