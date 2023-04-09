We now know who was hurt in Saturday's crash near Royal City that injured nine. Five of the nine people were from Wenatchee and East Wenatchee and the others were from Royal City. Investigators say a 2009 Ford Flex was going east on Road 11 Southwest and had stopped at a stop sign at Adams County South and seconds later, drove into the side of a 2010 BMW X5 that was going north on Adams Road.
There were four occupants in the Flex all of whom sustained non-life-threatening injuries:
• Driver Griselda Carrasco, 46 of Royal City,
• Passenger Yolonda Herrera, 56 of Royal City,
• Passenger 5-year-old girl from Royal City,
• Passenger 16-year-old boy from Royal City
There were five occupants in the BMW:
• Driver Jose Rendon Hernandez, 31 of East Wenatchee
• Passenger Ana Rendon Vargas, 33 of East Wenatchee
• Passenger 4-year-old boy from East Wenatchee
• Passenger 4-year-old girl from East Wenatchee
• Passenger Isabel Herrera, 54 of East Wenatchee
Isabel Herrera was the only occupant with life-threatening injuries; she was flown to a Wenatchee hospital for treatment. All of the other occupants of the BMW sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation into the exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.