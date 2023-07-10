5:33 P.M. -- The fire has reportedly jumped SR 28. Crescent Bar is asked to shelter in place. An American Red Cross emergency shelter will be at Quincy Middle School. Opening time 7:30 p.m.
5:14 P.M. -- A wind-driven wildfire near Quincy has bloomed to 900 acres as of Monday afternoon. Additional evacuations and road closures were issued as the fire quickly traverses to the south. Road 11.2 NW and Road U NW near Trinidad/Crescent. Homes along Crescent Bar Road are now under a level 1 evacuation alert. These evacuations are in addition to the evacuations issued earlier in the day. SR 28 is closed at Trinidad rest area and near Crescent Bar Road. The fire reportedly started at around 3 p.m.
QUINCY - A 200-acre fire is burning up brush and threatening homes near Quincy.
The fire is burning near Baird Springs and roads W and 12, northwest of Quincy.
Grant County Fire District 3 Fire Chief Tony Liebelt says the blaze is traveling northward.
Liebelt says five structures are threatened and evacuation alerts have been issued.
Firefighters are receiving aerial support at this time.
Winds are a factor and a wind shift later expected later today is a lingering concern. The fire is reportedly burning southward.
We'll have more information as it becomes available.