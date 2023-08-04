2:03 P.M. UPDATE -- Further research confirms that 49-year-old Michael Vanhousen was the Eastmont School District employee who was arrested for inappropriate relations with a student this week. Vanhousen was arrested on Friday. Vanhousen faces three counts of child rape, two counts of child molestation, sexual misconduct with a minor, and forcible fondling. Vanhousen is and/or was a custodian working for the Eastmont School District.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EAST WENATCHEE — An employee of the Eastmont School District has been arrested today following allegations of inappropriate conduct with a student, according to a statement released by the district.
The district did not disclose further details about the incident in order to respect the ongoing investigation and the rights of the individuals involved, but it assured the community that it is addressing the situation with the utmost seriousness. The district is currently working closely with law enforcement as they continue to investigate the allegations.
"We are aware that many of you will have questions—and justifiably so," the statement read. "However, as this involves a student matter and is currently in the hands of the criminal justice system, it would be inappropriate to discuss it further at this time. We will provide additional updates when it is appropriate to do so."
While maintaining the confidentiality of the situation, the district emphasized its commitment to student safety, which continues to be its highest priority. The district is encouraging parents and guardians to reach out to their child's medical provider, school principal, or counselor if they believe their child needs additional support to process the information related to the situation.