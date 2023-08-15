2:00 p.m. UPDATE -- Shortly before 1:30 p.m., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported that the explosive had been safely removed. The dynamite stick was found by Bret Sloan of Bridgeport.
12:30 p.m. UPDATE -- More information has come to light about the circumstances surrounding the explosives located in an area of Bridgeport on Tuesday. Deputies and a source close to the person who found the incendiary device say it was a stick of dynamite that was at least 50 years old. The explosive was found by a man who discovered it in his deceased grandfather's shop. The shop's former owner was a wheat farmer who reportedly used dynamite to clear large rocks from fields. The evacuation/shelter in place is expected to be removed this afternoon once the dynamite is either removed or diffused.
BRIDGEPORT – Residents of Douglas County received an urgent request from the Sheriff's office earlier today: those within 400 yards of the 900 block of Foster Ave in Bridgeport are asked to either shelter in place or evacuate to the designated safe zone at the Bridgeport High School Gym.
The warning comes as deputies collaborate with the Army's Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team to safely remove explosives discovered in the area. The operation is expected to be meticulous and time-consuming, potentially spanning several hours. The priority is ensuring that the explosives are handled with the utmost safety, minimizing risks to the public and the team involved.
Local authorities have not provided additional details on how the explosives were discovered or their intended purpose. Residents are urged to remain patient and cooperative, prioritizing their safety and the safety of their neighbors.
Those evacuating to the Bridgeport High School Gym should expect basic amenities and support from local aid agencies. Further updates will be provided by the Douglas County Sheriff's office as the situation unfolds.