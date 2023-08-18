3:21 P.M. UPDATE -- Douglas County deputies say the 1,000-acre fire that burned west of Coulee City on Friday was human caused. At around 11 a.m., deputies say a hay bailing machine sparked the fire along Baseline Rd. Fortunately, the fire burned around the homes that were put on a level 3 evacuation notice. Level 2 evacuations remain in place as a precaution, but the blaze is considered to be "under control," according to Douglas County.
-------------------------------------------------------
COULEE CITY - A 1,000-acre brush fire is quickly charring land just west of Coulee City, according to Douglas County Sheriff's deputies. The fire is situated off Baseline Road and US 2 near Road L. Level 2 and level 3 evacuations have been issued.