6:00 P.M. -- The brush fire reported near Potholes Reservoir that initially prompted level 1 evacuations is under control. The blaze burned about a 1/2. The cause remains unknown. Evening winds are a concern, so crews will monitor the area for flare ups into the night.
MOSES LAKE - A brush fire near Potholes Reservoir has led to evacuations as firefighters work to contain the blaze.
The fire was reported at 3:43 p.m., and Level 1 evacuations have been implemented.
