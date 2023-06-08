11:34 P.M. UPDATE -- A fast-spreading brush fire near Chelan is nearly contained, according to Chelan County Sheriff's officials.
The size of the fire is unknown, but it originated in the 24000 block of US 97A in the Howard Flats area several miles northeast of Chelan shortly before 9 p.m.
In total, eight homes were issued evacuation alerts and all of them were at a level 3, meaning 'get out, now."
The fire was mostly contained to orchard area and appears to be holding in a canyon. The fire was burning in yards of homes at one point, but no structures were lost; no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is unknown but the fierce winds fueled it.
