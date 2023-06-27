WENATCHEE - A large brush burning in south Wenatchee is threatening dozens of homes this afternoon.
The fire is burning on the hill above Squilchuck Road and Methow Street.
The fire was reported roughly around 1:30 p.m.
Level 1, 2, and 3 evacuation alerts are being issued. 180 homes are under Level 2 evacuation alerts and seven homes are face a level 3 alert.
There are road closures on Methow Street near Wenatchee. The closure is at 2100 block (near Saddlehorn Avenue) and at Methow and Squilchuck Road.
The fire is burning at the base of the Rooster Comb in the Pitcher Canyon.