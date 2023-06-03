Sunday 7:00 P.M. UPDATE -- Corbaley Canyon Fire burning above Orondo is now 75% contained. The blaze did not grow in size overnight into Sunday.
ORONDO - As of Saturday night, a fire burning in Corbaley Canyon above Orondo is at 100 acres.
Known as the 'Corbaley Canyon Fire' the blaze was initially reported at 6:19 p.m.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Level 1 evacuations are active in the area east of Fisher Lane near the crest to the plateau.
The fire is burning on a high slope.
Fire crews are on site tending to the fire, but there have been no reports of any containment as of 11 p.m. on Saturday.
There have been no reports of any structures burned.
We'll have more info when it becomes available.