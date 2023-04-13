UPDATE (10:15 a.m.) — The body of a 78-year-old man was recovered Thursday following an early morning structure fire near Moses Lake.
The body of Moses Lake resident James S. Johnson was recovered from the home in the 2900 block of Road D.9 Northeast. Four other adults were able to evacuate the home and were not hurt.
Johnson’s body is in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
Grant County Fire District 5 responded at about 1 a.m. and arrived to find the home fully-engulfed in flames. Working smoke alarms alerted the five occupants of the home. Four were able to safely get out but Johnson was unable to escape.
The fire was extinguished at about 3 a.m., according to Capt. Travis Svilar.
The Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
Fire District 5 responded with 14 pieces of equipment and 20 personnel. AMR was also on standby during the fire but was not needed.
