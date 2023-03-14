335886590_909187793663089_8268338013875613425_n.jpeg

UPDATE (3:15 p.m.) -- The suspect has been taken into custody. No other details have been released.

MOSES LAKE — Grant County deputies are working take a person into custody who has barricaded themselves inside a home in the Larson Housing community.

Law enforcement has surrounded a home at Tinker Loop and Westover Boulevard. The sheriff’s office is asking the public to avoid the area.

Deputies say a man had made threats and then barricaded himself inside the home. Nobody else is inside the residence.

Area schools have been notified. Larson Heights Elementary is in a "secure the building" mode.