UPDATE (3:15 p.m.) -- The suspect has been taken into custody. No other details have been released.
MOSES LAKE — Grant County deputies are working take a person into custody who has barricaded themselves inside a home in the Larson Housing community.
Law enforcement has surrounded a home at Tinker Loop and Westover Boulevard. The sheriff’s office is asking the public to avoid the area.
Deputies say a man had made threats and then barricaded himself inside the home. Nobody else is inside the residence.
Area schools have been notified. Larson Heights Elementary is in a "secure the building" mode.